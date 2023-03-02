FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 3.9 %

FREY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FREYR Battery

A number of research firms recently commented on FREY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

