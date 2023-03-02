Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 56,056 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of STAG Industrial worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,674 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $17,867,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.28 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

