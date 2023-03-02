Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.91% of WSFS Financial worth $26,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

