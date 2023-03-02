Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,185,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,112,446. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

