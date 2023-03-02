Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of FULC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

