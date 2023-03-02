Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FULC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.