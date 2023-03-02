Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.09 million, a PE ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,370 shares of company stock worth $93,556. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

