Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FLL opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.09 million, a PE ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,370 shares of company stock worth $93,556. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
Further Reading
