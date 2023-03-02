Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 1,586,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,537,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.
FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
