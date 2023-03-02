Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 1,586,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,537,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Futu by 596.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

