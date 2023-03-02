FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
BHC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.