FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

BHC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

