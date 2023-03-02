FY2023 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($18.76) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.10). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($9.42) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37).

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $279.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 in the last three months. 29.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

