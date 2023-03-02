FY2023 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.78.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

About Torex Gold Resources

TSE:TXG opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.03. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$19.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.03.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

