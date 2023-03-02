G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,336.95 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00073932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.