Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,831. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.52.
About Galaxy Gaming
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.