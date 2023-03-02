Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,831. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.52.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

