GateToken Price Tops $5.03 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $544.93 million and $1.52 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $5.03 or 0.00022499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00040112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00220567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,371.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002844 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

