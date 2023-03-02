Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.45

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 21943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

