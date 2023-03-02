Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 359,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 54,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,736. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

