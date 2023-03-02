Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.31. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 518,581 shares traded.

Genetic Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENE. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. It operates through EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate segments. The EasyDNA segment focuses on EasyDNA branded test sales and expenses. The GeneType/Corporate segment includes tha GeneType branded test sales and expenses, including corporate charges.

