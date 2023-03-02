Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

GNTX opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

