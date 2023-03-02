George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$181.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down C$4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$160.85. The firm has a market cap of C$23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$138.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.45.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

