Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 227.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Getaround in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Getaround in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Getaround alerts:

Getaround Stock Performance

Shares of GETR stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. Getaround has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getaround

Getaround Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Getaround in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.