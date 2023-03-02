Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 227.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Getaround in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Getaround in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Getaround Stock Performance
Shares of GETR stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. Getaround has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.
Getaround Company Profile
Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.
