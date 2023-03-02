Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Buys £5,130.56 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Bennet purchased 32,066 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130.56 ($6,191.09).
Getech Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GTC opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Getech Group plc has a one year low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £9.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.82.
About Getech Group
Featured Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.