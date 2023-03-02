Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Buys £5,130.56 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Bennet purchased 32,066 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130.56 ($6,191.09).

Getech Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GTC opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Getech Group plc has a one year low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £9.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Getech Group alerts:

About Getech Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.