Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 19,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 88,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

