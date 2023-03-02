Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 239,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 149,800 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

