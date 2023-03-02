Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 100,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Globalstar by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

