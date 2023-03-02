Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 100,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
Read More
