Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 112.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $472,955.28 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

