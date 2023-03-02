Goldfinch (GFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,426.65

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and $194,426.65 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,822,749 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

