Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.65

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.65 and traded as high as $28.15. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 143,124 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $714.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Articles

