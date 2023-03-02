Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.75

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.75 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grafton Group Stock Down 0.7 %

GFTU stock opened at GBX 928.70 ($11.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,072 ($12.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 793.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

