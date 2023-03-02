Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.