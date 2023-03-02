Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,785,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 182,691 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

