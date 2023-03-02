Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 273.3% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance
Shares of GEBRF remained flat at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.24.
About Greenbriar Capital
