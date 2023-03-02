Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 273.3% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GEBRF remained flat at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.24.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

