Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $158.34

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.34 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.89). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 7,959 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £132.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15,600.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.33.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

