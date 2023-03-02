GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,527.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

