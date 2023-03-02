Guild of Guardians Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.10 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $25.10 million and $680,343.02 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

