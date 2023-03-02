GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.81 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $1,512.52 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004739 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

