H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.34. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

