HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Up 26.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,112. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.