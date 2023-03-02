Head-To-Head Comparison: Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) vs. Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Draganfly and Pono Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 12.91 -$12.93 million $0.21 10.43 Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Pono Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Draganfly.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Draganfly has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Pono Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Draganfly and Pono Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Draganfly presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.82%. Given Draganfly’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Pono Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Pono Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 26.95% -63.04% -53.90% Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Draganfly beats Pono Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Pono Capital

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.