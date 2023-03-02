Head to Head Survey: Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR)

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midatech Pharma and InterCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma $800,000.00 15.17 -$7.51 million N/A N/A InterCure $68.00 million 1.57 $1.45 million $0.24 10.42

InterCure has higher revenue and earnings than Midatech Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A InterCure 9.06% 6.74% 4.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Midatech Pharma and InterCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.2% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of InterCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCure has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Midatech Pharma and InterCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

InterCure beats Midatech Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midatech Pharma

(Get Rating)

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in-house programs as well as partnered programs. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is an innovative nano saccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is an edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About InterCure

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.