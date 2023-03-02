HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $171.41 on Thursday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at HEICO

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $35,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

