HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $55.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

HDELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.81) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.