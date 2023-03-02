Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Susan Weber Pomilia Sells 2,500 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $23,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $479,491.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Weber Pomilia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,225 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $19,624.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $27,090.00.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

HNNA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 19.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

