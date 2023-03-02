Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.05

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $8.35. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 6,198 shares changing hands.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 22.40 and a quick ratio of 22.40.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hennessy Advisors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,424.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,340 shares of company stock valued at $91,522. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

