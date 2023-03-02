Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

