Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.92 billion-$30.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.14 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.02-2.10 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 11,854,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

