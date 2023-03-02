Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 11,626,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $181,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

