Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.97% from the company’s current price.

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $41,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 631,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.