Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HGV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 38,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after acquiring an additional 366,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

