Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.74

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $277.74 and traded as high as $289.21. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $284.70, with a volume of 15,697 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.79. The company has a market cap of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

