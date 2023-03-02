Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

HCG opened at C$41.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.23. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.82 and a 1 year high of C$43.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

