Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.97 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $147.97 million and $26.34 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $11.02 or 0.00049159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,426,169 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.

Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.

*We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above*”

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

