Horizon Investments LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $252.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.30. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.